Donald Trump has been elected to become the President of the United States once again, pending election certification. Trump won the 2024 race for president after reaching and surpassing the 270 mark for electoral college votes. Once a candidate meets this number, there are not enough votes left for the opponent to beat them. Democratic opponent Kamala Harris received 244 electoral college votes by the time the race was called, according to the Associated Press.
Trump, at 78-years-old, is the oldest person ever elected president. He would also be the first defeated president in 132 years to win another term in the White House, and the first person convicted of a felony to take over the Oval Office, according to the Associated Press.
It was in July that he nearly survived one assassination attempt by millimeters. Secret Service agents foiled a second attempt in September.
AP says his reelection could help him avoid prison for being found guilty of his role in hiding hush-money payments to an adult film actress during his first run for president in 2016. Trump also notably nominated three of the justices who overturned Roe v. Wade during his first term.
Trump's campaign this time around has focused on economic growth and national security. His platform includes promises to reduce taxes, create jobs and confront China on trade issues. Trump advocates for a stronger border policy, including renewed efforts to secure the U.S.-Mexico border, and is vocal about his support for law enforcement and a streamlined judicial system.