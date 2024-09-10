Rep. Stell Parker Selby has won her primary race for District 20, which covers Milton. She'll face former Cape Henlopen High School principal Dr. Nikki Miller in the general election this fall.
Parker Selby has over 30 years of experience in the Cape Henlopen School District, where she served as a teacher, administrator and school board member. After retiring, she held leadership roles on various boards, including with Beebe Medical Center, Delaware State University and the Delmarva Peninsula Red Cross. She is active in many local organizations, such as the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
Parker Selby was born in Milford and raised in Lewes and Milton, earned a BA in Sociology from Delaware State University and a Master of Education from the University of Delaware. She also held higher education positions, including Director of Student Teaching at Delaware State University.
Parker Selby’s political career includes candidacies for state office, and she's served as a councilwoman and vice mayor of Milton. She most recently declared her candidacy for state representative in 2022, focusing on healthcare and education. She has received numerous awards for her service, including the YMCA Black Achiever Award and the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Award.