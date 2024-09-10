Current Sussex County Council President Mike Vincent, who was first elected to County government in 2008, has lost the Republican Primary for Sussex County District 1, which encompasses the southwestern portion of the county. The winner, with nearly 58 percent of the vote, is Sussex County native Matt Lloyd, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.
Lloyd was homeschooled, and shortly after, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Lloyd served for seven years as a combat controller and as a part of the crisis response force in the Middle East. He additionally helped with his family’s business and began his own business while in high school.
Lloyd’s campaign focuses on:
- Growing the local economy
- Affordable housing
The county council will look different in the near future; incumbent Cynthia Green, who currently represents the northwestern part of the county, also lost her primary Tuesday night.