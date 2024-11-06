NBC reports that Vice President is expected to concede the 2024 presidential race and address the country at 4 p.m. from Howard University. President Joe Biden is expected to do the same.
The race was called by NBC News the morning of Nov. 6, projecting that Trump won with 276 electoral votes. Harris had 223 electoral votes.
However, Trump declared victory around 2:30 a.m. in remarks to supporters at his watch party in Florida.
Some states' counts remain too close to call, including Nevada, Michigan and Arizona. Wisconsin was the state to give Trump the sufficient amount of electoral colleges to call the race.