State Sen. Kyle Evans Gay, D-Wilmington, will be Delaware's Democratic Lieutenant Governor candidate come November. As of 10 p.m. Gay had 48 percent of the votes, followed by Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker, D-Wilmington, with 37 percent and Debbie Harrington with 15 percent.
Evans Gay began her legal career as a Deputy Attorney General in the Delaware Department of Justice before clerking in Delaware Superior Court. She later transitioned to private practice, where she has represented clients in Delaware’s business courts and provided pro bono legal services for children in the state’s foster care system.
In addition to her legal work, Gay has been actively involved with several Delaware nonprofits, led multiple professional and civic organizations, and served on Delaware’s Public Integrity Commission. She is a past president of the Junior League of Wilmington and a founding member of Spur Impact, an organization dedicated to fostering civic engagement and entrepreneurial opportunities among young professionals.
Gay’s campaign focuses on:
- Child care
- Criminal justice system reform
- Reproductive rights
She will face Republican Ruth Briggs King, who resigned from her state representative position last year after moving out of district, in November.