Delaware House Minority Leader Mike Ramone will be Delaware's Republican candidate in the gubernatorial race. As of 10 p.m., Ramone, who currently represents the Pike Creek area, had 26,264 votes. He was followed by retired police officer Jerry Price with 5,917 votes and Bridgeville resident Bobby Williamson with 4,119 votes.
Ramone has spent 16 years as the House Minority Leader representing District 21 in New Castle County. As a state legislator, Mike sits on many committees including Capital Infrastructure, Housing and Community Affairs, Revenue and Finance and Veterans Affairs. He has also provided counsel for the Kids Caucus, the Small Business Caucus and the Family Law Commission. Ramone has also served on several state councils.
Ramone's campaign focuses on:
- Improving Delaware education
- Supporting small business owners
- Expanding veteran benefits
- Improving healthcare
- Investing in infrastructure