SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Republican Nikki Miller is looking to replace Democrat Stell Parker Selby in Delaware's 20th district. While Parker Selby is running for a second term. This district covers the Lewes and Milton area.
The Delaware native, Miller, is a former Cape Henlopen High School principal. Currently, she is the Seaford School District Supervisor of Instruction, a position that oversees the curriculum and instruction across all six schools.
According to Miller, her key focus points are:
- Working together for bipartisan solutions
- Improving quality of life for all generations
- Empowering educators and children
- Expanding access for health services
- Protecting our natural heritage
- Investing in infrastructure to complement development
Meanwhile, incumbent Stell Parker Selby also worked within the Cape Henlopen School District, but for over 30 years. She also held higher education positions including Director of Student Teaching at Delaware State University.
Parker Selby’s political career includes candidacies for state office, and she served as a Councilwoman and Vice Mayor of Milton. She declared her candidacy for State Representative in 2022, focusing on healthcare and education.