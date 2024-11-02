Miller and Parker Selby

Republican Nikki Miller is looking to replace Democrat Stell Parker Selby in Delaware's 20th district. While Parker Selby is running for a second term. This district covers the Lewes and Milton area.

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Republican Nikki Miller is looking to replace Democrat Stell Parker Selby in Delaware's 20th district. While Parker Selby is running for a second term. This district covers the Lewes and Milton area.

The Delaware native, Miller, is a former Cape Henlopen High School principal. Currently, she is the Seaford School District Supervisor of Instruction, a position that oversees the curriculum and instruction across all six schools. 

According to Miller, her key focus points are:

  • Working together for bipartisan solutions
  • Improving quality of life for all generations
  • Empowering educators and children
  • Expanding access for health services
  • Protecting our natural heritage
  • Investing in infrastructure to complement development 

Meanwhile, incumbent Stell Parker Selby also worked within the Cape Henlopen School District, but for over 30 years. She also held higher education positions including Director of Student Teaching at Delaware State University.

Parker Selby’s political career includes candidacies for state office, and she served as a Councilwoman and Vice Mayor of Milton. She declared her candidacy for State Representative in 2022, focusing on healthcare and education.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Zakiya Jennings joined the CoastTV team as a Video Journalist in April 2024. She was born and raised in Somerset, New Jersey. Zakiya received her bachelor's degree from the largest HBCU in Maryland, Morgan State University, where she majored in Multimedia Journalism with a minor in Political Science. During her time at Morgan State, she was a trusted reporter for all three of the university's media platforms - WEAA 88.9FM, BEAR TV, and The Spokesman, the student run online publication.

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you