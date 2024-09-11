Claire Snyder-Hall will be the Democratic candidate for Delaware District 14, the seat soon to be vacated by retiring former Speaker of the House Pete Schwartzkopf.
Snyder-Hall beat former embattled State Auditor Kathy McGuiness, who had earned Schwartzkopf's endorsement, and former Washington Congressional aid Marty Rendon.
"We are in a period of generational change and so I am happy to be part of that change," Snyder-Hall told CoastTV News. "The district has really changed over the years. It has become much more Democratic and I am excited to be the new leader of that if I get elected in November."
She will face Republican Mike Simpler who is the president of the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company. He was unopposed and did not have a primary.
From 2015 to 2017 and again from 2021 to 2024, Snyder-Hall led the Delaware office of Common Cause, a national, non-partisan, grassroots organization where she built coalitions with ally organizations and lobbied state legislators to support or block particular bills. During a brief move to Florida, she was elected to the Sarasota County Democratic Committee and the statewide Democratic Progressive Caucus, served as a delegate to the state convention, chaired the Sarasota-Charlotte Democratic Progressive Caucus and actively participated in the community organization, Progressive Sarasota.
Prior to joining the Common Cause Delaware team in 2015, Snyder-Hall's political work included chairing the Democratic Committee for four years and serving on the Sussex County Democratic Executive Committee.
Snyder-Hall’s key issues include:
- Reproductive rights
- Environment
- Strengthening democracy
- Healthcare
- Education
- Housing