DELAWARE - The Dine Out for Our Community program is now accepting event sign-ups for the 2025–26 season. Several Delaware restaurants are still available to host fundraisers for local charities, schools and nonprofit organizations.

While the schedule is fully booked at Big Fish Grill in Rehoboth Beach, opportunities remain at other locations including:

Stingray, Atlas Restaurant Group

Stingray Sushi Bar + Asian Grill (Atlas Restaurant Group)

  • Big Fish Grill, Ocean View - Sundays or Wednesdays

  • Stingray, Rehoboth Beach - Tuesdays

  • Big Fish Grill on the Riverfront, Wilmington - Tuesdays

  • Taco Grande, Wilmington - Mondays

The Dine Out program says it gives local organizations the chance to raise money and awareness by hosting community dining nights at participating restaurants. A portion of proceeds from meals purchased during the event are donated back to the hosting group.

Events are to be scheduled between November and March, offering a winter fundraising opportunity.

Interested groups are encouraged by the program to book early, as they say remaining dates are expected to fill quickly.

