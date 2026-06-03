DOVER, Del. - Delawareans are invited to mount their horse, or car, for the 250 Ride Reenactment. This event, which launches next Friday, June 12, reenacts Caesar Rodney’s historic ride from Dover to Philadelphia.
In Spring 1776, after the proposal of the Declaration of Independence, Delaware stood at a tie with delegates Thomas McKean in support, and George Read against. Caesar Rodney, who was in Dover, departed for Independence Hall by carriage or horseback. After an 80-mile ride, Rodney arrived to cast his vote and break the tie in favor of Independence. Upon his signing the Declaration, both Delaware delegates signed behind him.
To highlight Rodney's journey, the 250 Ride Reenactment will take place from June 12 through 13 with four events for an immersive historical lesson with members of Unheard Voices of the Revolution. Community members are invited to attend.
On Friday, June 12, Christ Episcopal Church in Dover will serve as the official launch point at 11 a.m with an interdenominational prayer. The church, built in 1734, has a historical connection with several generations of Delawareans, including Caesar Rodney. Later that day, Middletown will host a gala at 6 p.m. featuring a dinner, music and reenactments against a backdrop of one of Delaware’s most scenic waterfronts at Thousand Acre Farm. Guests are encouraged to attend in business casual or colonial costume with ticket prices of $125 per person.
The next day, June 13, Historic Old New Castle will host a parade with members of Unheard Voices of the Revolution at 12 p.m. Guests will experience the arrival of the carriage with Caesar Rodney and other historical figures coming to life with their stories. Announcements will be released soon regarding the final destination of Caesar Rodney’s journey at Independence Hall in Philadelphia.