DOVER, Del. - Delaware played a key role in the birth of the United States, from Caesar Rodney’s famous overnight ride to vote for independence to the meetings in Dover that helped shape the nation’s Constitution.
On the night of July 1, 1776, Caesar Rodney of Dover rode toward Philadelphia to take part in the Continental Congress debate over independence from Great Britain. Rodney ultimately cast the deciding vote for Delaware in declaring independence, voting yes.
Also voting in favor on July 2 was Thomas McKean, another influential Delaware leader. McKean would later play an important role in the early federal government and is sometimes considered the first American president from Delaware.
During the nation’s first decade, the president of the Continental Congress served as the closest position to an executive leader under the country’s governing document at the time, the Articles of Confederation. McKean served as president of the Continental Congress in 1781.
In 1787, work was underway to create the Constitution that governs the United States today. 10 representatives from each of Delaware’s three counties gathered at the Golden Fleece Tavern on West Loockerman Street in Dover.
Dozens of Delawareans are considered founding fathers, and the Golden Fleece can be viewed as one of the state’s founding buildings. The tavern also served as a home for part of Delaware’s legislature until a State House was completed in 1791.
Later that year, Delaware made history again. On Dec. 7, 1787, the state became the first in the nation to ratify the United States Constitution.