DELAWARE - More than two centuries after Delaware became the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution, the First State also also had its first Delawarean elected president of the United States.
Former President Joe Biden began his political career just before his 28th birthday when he was elected to the New Castle County Council. Two years later, he won election to the U.S. Senate, where he represented Delaware for 36 years.
Throughout his Senate career, Biden became well known for commuting by train between Delaware and Washington, D.C. His decades of experience in the Senate led President Barack Obama to select him as vice president, serving two terms in the administration.
In November 2020, Biden was elected the nation's 46th president, becoming the first Delawarean to hold the office.
During his presidency, Biden led the country through the COVID-19 pandemic and helped shape the United States' and NATO's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Although the White House served as his official residence, Biden frequently returned to his home in the North Shores community near Rehoboth Beach, where he spent time away from Washington.
Overall, Biden served in public office for 50 years and has called Delaware home for more than 70 years.