DOVER, Del. - A building constructed at the end of the 18th century continues to stand as a reminder of Delaware’s early days as the first state in the United States.
Construction on what is now known as the Old State House began in 1787, the same year Delaware ratified the U.S. Constitution. The Georgian-style structure was completed in May 1791 and originally served as the home for both the Delaware government and Kent County government offices.
The first floor featured a courtroom, while Delaware’s House of Representatives and Senate met on the second floor. Inside the Senate chamber, a 7-foot portrait of George Washington was displayed. The painting was the first portrait of Washington commissioned after his death in 1799.
The Old State House remained Delaware’s Capitol building until 1933, when the General Assembly moved to Legislative Hall, where it continues to meet today.
In 1976, the Old State House was restored to its original 18th-century appearance as part of Delaware’s bicentennial celebration. Today, the historic building serves as a landmark highlighting Delaware’s role in the nation’s founding and preserving the history of the First State.
The Old State House is the property of the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs. The group maintains and safeguards its existence for the public to visit today.