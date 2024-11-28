This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Thanksgiving traditions often come with fond memories, and for many, NBC’s National Dog Show is a staple of the holiday. This year, however, the prestigious pooch competition carried a bittersweet note as it remembered the legacy of Kaz Hosaka, a nationally renowned dog handler from Rehoboth Beach who passed away earlier this year.
Hosaka, a fixture in the dog show world for decades, achieved his crowning moment in May when he and Sage, a miniature poodle, won Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Shortly after announcing his retirement from competition, Hosaka passed away in June, leaving an indelible mark on the sport and those who knew him.
“He was immaculate,” said David Frei, television host of the National Dog Show. “He was a great handler, a great groomer, a great person. And we miss all three of those things about him.”
Hosaka’s kindness extended beyond the ring. Lina Dupont, whose daughter shows dogs, shared how Hosaka’s mentorship made a lasting impact.
“He was so kind and generous with advice and encouragement,” Dupont said. “It meant a lot to her.”
Greg Strong, a fellow handler and longtime friend, described Hosaka as someone who always had time for others.
“A type of person that would help anybody, whether he knew them or not,” Strong said. “He was just an exceptional individual, and they don’t make them like that anymore.”
Wayne Ferguson, president of the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, noted Hosaka’s unique ability to balance professionalism with a personal touch.
“We would always see Kaz running to the ring because he always had people back at his station that he was talking to,” Ferguson said. “He was a celebrity.”
Though his absence was deeply felt at this year’s National Dog Show, Hosaka’s passion for the sport and love for Sage live on in the memories of those who knew him.
The National Dog Show airs on CoastTV on Thanksgiving Day at 12 p.m. and will re-air Sunday at 4 p.m.