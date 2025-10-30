Coastal Connections: Artist brings Lewes history to life through colorful mural

This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
LEWES, Del. - The City of Lewes has a new way of telling its story, not through words but through art.
A colorful mural now covers the front of the Lewes Historical Museum, highlighting key moments in the city’s rich history. Being chosen by Art in Bloom to create it was an honor artist Michael Rosato took very seriously.
“You know, whenever I paint a mural, I think about how the viewer will engage with what I’m painting,” Rosato said. “It’s very satisfying when that engagement is positive and you get good feedback. It means you were successful in your interpretation.”
From Native Americans to Lewes’ shipbuilding heritage, the artwork truly comes to life. You might even do a double take, thinking parts of the painting are real.
Creating a mural like this is no easy task. Rosato spent more than 400 hours bringing the project to life, but he says the hard work is always worth it.
“I call it the humility of preparation,” he said. “If you prepare yourself well for telling a story, usually by the end you’ll have a successful one.”
Rosato says small American towns are often the best to paint for because he finds they are hidden gems and melting pots of ideas. Lewes, he said, was no exception.
“There’s so much American history in Lewes,” he said. “It’s like an epic novel in one little town. There are so many rich stories, and that makes the process of telling that story a lot easier.”
The mural tells five stories of Lewes, from Native Americans hunting and gathering to the arrival of the Dutch, the city’s role in the Underground Railroad, and finally its maritime and shipbuilding history.
Each scene is as captivating as the next. The next time you are in Lewes, take a moment to appreciate Rosato’s work of art. There is a good chance it will inspire you to learn more about the First Town in the First State.