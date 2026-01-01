This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
LEWES, Del. — Cape Henlopen High School is embracing a new tradition this year with the launch of an anonymous mascot program, allowing students to perform as “Thor the Viking” without revealing their identities.
The program, the first of its kind at the school, lets one - or several - students step into the mascot suit and into the spotlight while keeping their names secret.
“It makes it very exciting, and I’m happy that I’m a part of it,” the mascot said. “Being the first group doing it and getting to be part of so many wonderful events is really special.”
Keeping Thor’s identity under wraps has become a team effort with students and staff working together to maintain the illusion.
“There are so many secrets you have to make up on the spot to make it actually work,” Thor said.
The school mascot made an appearance at the Special Olympics Delaware bocce tournament, cheering on athletes and posing for photos. The student mascot said the mission is simple: “Get the energy up… interact with little kids, make sure they’re happy, and then with people my age, do the trendy things that keep them excited and engaged.”
While the Viking’s true identity won’t be revealed until the end of the school year, students and staff alike say the spirit behind the mask is already well known.
“I’m excited to see people’s reaction at the end of the year when they find out who they are,” Thor the Viking said.