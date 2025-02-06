This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
As the Super Bowl draws near, animal lovers have another game to look forward to—The Puppy Bowl! This year, there’s a local star in the spotlight: Mindy, a tiny pup with a big personality.
Mindy’s Journey to the Big Stage
Mindy’s story began small, literally. She was just days old, alone and helpless when a good samaritan found her and brought her to the Brandywine Valley SPCA.
"This is Mindy our amazing Puppy Bowl star," said Sara Smith, Director of Marketing at BVSPCA. "She was so tiny when she was dropped off she could fit in the palm of your hand."
While many pups face long waits in shelters for their forever homes, Mindy’s luck changed when she met Vanessa Gonzalez, New Castle County shelter manager.
"Someone just brought her into me in my office and was like, 'Look at this little tiny thing.' And I was like, 'I'm fostering it,'" recalled Gonzalez.
From Shelter to Stardom
Now, Mindy’s made it all the way to the Puppy Bowl, which showcases 142 puppies from 80 rescues across 40 states. Mindy is one of three pups representing Brandywine, but she’s not just any player—she’s a standout.
"She's one of just 11 that are special needs," Smith said. "You can see she’s got some visual impairment, but she still doesn’t let it stop her."
The SPCA hopes the Puppy Bowl serves as a reminder to adopt, not shop.
"We provide them with everything they need, but they still need somewhere warm and something they can call forever," said Gonzalez.
With 12 cats and kittens from BVSPCA in the Puppy Bowl halftime show, the fun doesn’t stop! Tune in Sunday at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet to see Mindy and the rest of the rescue team light up your screen.