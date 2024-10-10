This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
MILFORD, Del.- It takes a big heart to shape little minds, and for Diana Dill, teaching is more than just a job—it’s a calling.
From a young age, Dill knew she wanted to inspire the next generation, and now, as a first-grade teacher at Mispillion Elementary School, she’s doing just that. Her passion and dedication have earned her a nomination for Delaware’s Teacher of the Year.
“It has definitely been my career goal forever,” Dill shared, reflecting on the path that started when she was in first grade herself. “I remember seeing my teacher and thinking it was so cool that she got to live in this place with all of these cool things. I realized that’s not what teachers do, though sometimes it feels like it.”
Now known as "Mrs. Dill" to her class of eager first-graders, she strives to create a classroom where every child feels seen, heard, and valued. “Teaching is never one-size-fits-all,” she explained. “It’s our job to support students, whether academically, socially, or emotionally, and make them feel secure in the classroom.”
Despite the challenges that come with the profession—larger class sizes and tighter budgets—Dill remains committed. “As a teacher, you just have to find a way to overcome it yourself,” she said. “There’s not really a choice.”
When asked how her students would describe her, Dill laughed. “I tried this with some of my students, and I was pretty accurate. They’d say I’m nice, kind, fun, funny, and maybe a little strict, because I want to make sure we’re safe and following the rules.”
The Delaware Teacher of the Year will be announced on October 15. A Milford teacher won the honor in 2023.