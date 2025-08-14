MILTON, Del. — For Milton Elementary ESL teacher Jackie Wager, a children’s book can be much more than a bedtime story — it can be a lifeline for parents navigating life in an English-speaking community.
Wager works with families whose first language is Spanish, using bilingual literature to help parents understand stories in their native language before reading them in English. This, she says, not only helps parents connect with their children’s education but also equips them to handle everyday school communications.
“Many of my students’ parents can’t read English and don’t know how to support their children,” Wager said. “A field trip permission slip or a report card notice might seem simple to many of us, but for these families, it can be overwhelming.”
Her evening adult programs focus on helping parents read with their children, while her daytime work centers on supporting elementary students in the classroom. Wager coordinates with teachers to ensure students receive the language assistance they need throughout the school day.
"Families who are new to the country have those same challenges, but it's amplified because they're also learning everything else about life here in the United States, in Delaware, in Milton or Lincoln and our general area, Wager said. "It can be very stressful for the families. When all they want to do is make sure their children are, in school and learning and doing well."
Wager also helped launch the Latino American Student Organization at Cape Henlopen High School. The students seek volunteer opportunities in the community including providing free day care to families.
The bonds she builds often last well beyond graduation. Wager still sees former students around town — and occasionally hears from them in big moments. “One of my former students sent me a selfie with her associate’s degree from Del Tech,” she said. “I still get goosebumps thinking about it.”
Wager says the work is not always easy, but it is deeply rewarding. “I love what I do. I wouldn’t change it,” she said. “Working with people who are so driven to succeed and develop their language skills is inspiring.”