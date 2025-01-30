With a wagging tail and gentle eyes, Paris, a certified therapy dog, is making a difference in the lives of people at the Lewes Senior Activity Center. The standard poodle, formally known as Grand Champion Dominion Fabulous, visits regularly with her owner, Joan Byrne, offering a unique form…

This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.

LEWES, Del.- With a wagging tail and gentle eyes, Paris, a certified therapy dog, is making a difference in the lives of people at the Lewes Senior Activity Center. The standard poodle, formally known as Grand Champion Dominion Fabulous, visits regularly with her owner, Joan Byrne, offering a unique form of healing—one paw at a time.

For Ava Schriver, who recently lost her own dog, Paris’ presence has been a source of comfort.

"I'm grieving a loved one that has recently passed away," Schriver said. "And this is the best medicine—being around a dog."

Paris and Byrne also visit Delaware Hospice.

paris walking.jpg

Paris volunteers at Delaware Hospice as well as the senior center.

At the senior center, Paris has become a beloved visitor, bringing joy to those who look forward to her visits each month.'

paris kisses.jpg

Paris plops a kiss on a visitor at the Lewes Senior Activity Center.

"They look right at you, and they give you their whole heart," Schriver said. "I want to get another dog, and I very well might, but in the interim, it gives me a chance to be with a dog that is so friendly and sweet."

paris the dog.jpg

Paris with Executive Director Virginia Dillon.

Virginia Dillon, runs the Lewes Senior Activity Center, has seen firsthand the positive effect Paris has on visitors.

"As we know, dogs like Paris help people with anxiety and their stresses," Dillon said. "She makes everybody just stop, take a breath, and kind of refocus on what's important—just being."

paris therapy dog.jpg

Paris' owner says her dog understands the tone needed for each visit.

For Byrne, the connection Paris makes with people is undeniable.

"They smile, and they connect. They really do," she said. "Dogs can read people, and they can help reduce stress and just give some joy to people that otherwise might not have it."

Whether at hospice or the senior center, Paris continues to show that sometimes, the best medicine comes on four legs.

Tags

Locations

Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first worked as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019. As co-anchor of CoastTV News at 5 and 6, Maddie helps organize the evening newscasts and performs managerial responsibilities such as helping find and assign stories, approving scripts, and making content decisions.

Recommended for you