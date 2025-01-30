This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
LEWES, Del.- With a wagging tail and gentle eyes, Paris, a certified therapy dog, is making a difference in the lives of people at the Lewes Senior Activity Center. The standard poodle, formally known as Grand Champion Dominion Fabulous, visits regularly with her owner, Joan Byrne, offering a unique form of healing—one paw at a time.
For Ava Schriver, who recently lost her own dog, Paris’ presence has been a source of comfort.
"I'm grieving a loved one that has recently passed away," Schriver said. "And this is the best medicine—being around a dog."
Paris and Byrne also visit Delaware Hospice.
At the senior center, Paris has become a beloved visitor, bringing joy to those who look forward to her visits each month.'
"They look right at you, and they give you their whole heart," Schriver said. "I want to get another dog, and I very well might, but in the interim, it gives me a chance to be with a dog that is so friendly and sweet."
Virginia Dillon, runs the Lewes Senior Activity Center, has seen firsthand the positive effect Paris has on visitors.
"As we know, dogs like Paris help people with anxiety and their stresses," Dillon said. "She makes everybody just stop, take a breath, and kind of refocus on what's important—just being."
For Byrne, the connection Paris makes with people is undeniable.
"They smile, and they connect. They really do," she said. "Dogs can read people, and they can help reduce stress and just give some joy to people that otherwise might not have it."
Whether at hospice or the senior center, Paris continues to show that sometimes, the best medicine comes on four legs.