This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
GEORGETOWN, Del. - For Anne Dayton, a participant in Easterseals Delaware and Maryland's Eastern Shore adult day care program, receiving a handwritten card from a Senior Pen Pal is more than just a friendly gesture.
“It means somebody likes me,” Dayton said, reading aloud a recent holiday card filled with warm wishes.
The Senior Pen Pal program, started by members of a local women’s club, aims to combat loneliness and depression among older adults. Liz Bolton, a key organizer, recalled the moment the idea came to life.
“I made everyone sit perfectly still at a women’s club meeting,” Bolton said. “You could see how unsure and awkward people were feeling. Afterward, I told them, ‘This is the life of many seniors — no contact, just nothingness.’”
Moved by the thought, club member Sally Scarangelo immediately volunteered. “I love to write letters. It’s a lost art,” Scarangelo said. “I wanted to be part of something that could make a difference.”
However, just as the program was gaining momentum, the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted in-person activities at Easterseals. The organizations Community Relations and Marketing Manger Linda Forte noted the impact. “We weren’t allowed to be in the building. Our participants were at home and feeling very lonesome,” Forte said.
The Pen Pals made a connection with Forte and began writing notes to Easterseals' participants during the shutdown. Once restrictions eased, the program remained. Now, once a month, club members gather to write dozens of cards.
“Each of them writes ten cards,” Forte explained. “I take the cards, add the names, and bring them to Ebony Keaton, our activity coordinator, who personally hands them out to participants.”
Keaton emphasized the profound effect the cards have. “For some, opening those cards gives them hope and encouragement to keep moving forward."
The program’s impact is mutual. Marilyn Paugh, a longtime pen pal, shared how writing cards lifted her own spirits during tough times.
“There were times when I wasn’t doing well, but writing those notes made me happy,” Paugh said. “It’s like therapy for me, as I hope it is for the people receiving the cards.”
What seems like a simple act — pen to paper — creates moments of connection and care, especially during the holiday season.
“Sending warm holiday greetings and knowing someone cares — that’s what this program is all about,” Forte said.