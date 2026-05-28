This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
GEORGETOWN, Del. - Students at Sussex Elementary Academy are taking reading beyond the classroom with the launch of a new outdoor learning experience in the school’s forest.
School leaders recently introduced "The Connie Hendricks Story Walk," a trail designed to combine literacy, environmental education and outdoor exploration. Administrators say the project aims to boost environmental literacy, protect local wetlands and support habitat restoration efforts around the school’s "secret pond."
The trail is named after Connie Hendricks, a longtime school leader and current dean, in recognition of her years of dedication to the school community.
"We do believe that getting students outside is helpful with brain development and focus," Hendricks said. "So the Story Walk just blends the natural world."
As students walk through the forest trail, they encounter pages from the book "The Salamander Room" displayed along the path, turning the walk into an interactive reading experience.
Hendricks said the project allows students to engage with multiple subjects in a different environment.
"It’s not just a nature trail and it’s not just going outside," Hendricks said. "It’s bringing all the elements of education together in a different environment where kids sometimes pay more attention and focus a little bit better."
School leaders say the outdoor classroom also creates opportunities for hands-on learning activities, from collecting pinecones and acorns to incorporating math, science and creativity into lessons.
"I don’t think there’s any other job like this where you get to see little humans mature and grow and learn throughout so many years," Hendricks said.
School leaders say the Story Walk reflects a growing effort to connect students with nature while encouraging literacy and experiential learning outside traditional classroom settings.