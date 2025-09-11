This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
OCEAN CITY, Md. - A new Ocean City facility is providing support for families of children facing critical illnesses.
The Believe in Tomorrow Children’s Foundation opened its “House by the Sea II” in August. The building features five respite housing units, two of them designed for bigger families.
“Our goal is to reduce the stress that these families are under during treatment and allow them to reconnect and renew their energy,” CEO Maryanne Davis said.
According to founder Brian Morrison, families don't have to spend any time worrying about the cost. “Families in all of our programs don’t pay anything at all,” he said.
During visits, families can take part in activities from fishing to miniature golf, surf lessons and visits to local attractions. Ocean City businesses and organizations contribute gift cards and experiences.
Given the size of the new facility, multiple families are often on site at the same time, and for some, it's an opportunity to foster community with people facing a similar struggle. “Families start to open up and develop friendships. Sometimes they’re lifelong friendships,” Davis said, noting that connections often begin during the program’s Monday night barbecue.
Morrison said the program is designed to give families a mental and emotional break. “If we can make that a little more palatable, a little easier, that’s what our mission is,” he said.
The House by the Sea II adds to the nonprofit’s long-standing efforts to provide relief to families during the challenges of childhood illness.