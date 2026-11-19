This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
Lewes, Del. - An unlikely friendship between two artists working side by side in an old Lewes post office has blossomed into a creative collaboration that bridges generations, artistic styles and personal experiences.
For Mark Harris and Sarah Pavlik, what began as casual conversations between neighboring studios has grown into a partnership rooted in shared mutual admiration and the belief that art can bring people together.
Although the two artists are about 20 years apart in age, their creative styles has brought together different perspectives, resulting in a collaboration centered on hope, unity and even politics.
“It was just this kind of casual connection, which got a little richer. And the idea of actually having studios next door to each other was kind of nice. I said before she got the space. Why don't we think about doing a collaboration?” Harris said.
Neither artist had a specific plan for what that collaboration would look like.
“We never discussed what that collaboration would entail. We basically just I mean, I often talk about it as playing ball.” Pavlik said.
The two began sharing ideas and incorporating elements of each other's work into their own.
“Sometimes I would take his linocuts and print them on my fabric and then change them in some way, and we would continually just share each other's work…And so it just became this back and forth, back and forth. We did not work together per se, but we just appreciated each other's work and then were influenced by it and, and kind of stole, like, things from each other,” Pavlik said.
Their daily conversations and creative exchanges eventually led to a collection of pieces and an opportunity to showcase their work.
“And then we did apply for this exhibition after we had some finished pieces. And we were very excited to be accepted,” Pavlik said.
Together, Harris and Pavlik created the “Of Hares and Hope” exhibition at the Rehoboth Art League.
The exhibition brings together their individual artistic skills, with the hare serving as its central symbol of hope.
For Pavlik, art has also provided a personal outlet during difficult times.
“I started, quilt making, when I was feeling a lot of grief from raising our son who has severe special needs, and I needed an outlet of something else to do that would take me to another place in my mind,” she said.
For Harris, creating art has become a daily source of inspiration.
“It's a, it's an honest relationship from another standpoint entirety. I'm 20 years older than she is,” he said.
“I can certainly say I get up every day sort of thinking, well, what am I going to make for art today, and maybe I'll get to share something of what I've done with Sarah.”
What started as two artists sharing a hallway has developed into a friendship neither expected. And while their artistic approaches may differ, both say their creative connection is far from over.
“At one point I said to Mark, like, we're not going to stop working together. I oh, he's like, no way we're going to get going. So yeah, you know, we were not working toward a specific show right now, but, we definitely will continue to be influenced by each other and, and steal, steal from each other,” Pavlick said.
For Harris and Pavlik, the partnership is proof that some of the most meaningful connections can come from unexpected places.