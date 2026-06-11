Coastal Connections: Women in War

LEWES, Del. - The Fort Miles Museum is helping preserve the stories of women who served during World War II, both overseas and on the home front.
The museum is highlighting the crucial role women played in supporting the war effort, from serving in military branches to volunteering with organizations such as the Civil Air Patrol and the American Red Cross.
“Women would not have the right equally to serve in today’s military,” said Cherrish Beneke, with the Fort Miles Museum. “Here as American women, we would not have the ability to serve full capacity had not these women first paved the way.”
According to the National Women’s History Museum, the Women’s Auxiliary Army Corps was created in May 1942. The unit was granted full military status in 1943 and renamed the Women’s Army Corps, opening the door for more women to serve.
Women served in a wide range of roles during the war, including in the Army, Navy, Marines and Coast Guard. They also contributed on the home front, including at places like Fort Miles in Lewes.
“It’s really important, especially for us younger people, to honor the greatest generation service members because we’re losing them every single day, female and men alike, and those stories need to be remembered,” Beneke said.
Uniforms from the World War II era also help tell that history. On display at the Fort Miles Museum are uniforms from various branches of service, showing how women’s military clothing differed depending on their roles.
The Women’s Army Corps wore olive uniforms featuring tailored jackets paired with skirts or trousers and khaki shirts. Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service, known as WAVES, wore navy blue uniforms with white blouses and structured jackets. Women Airforce Service Pilots wore practical flight suits similar to those worn by male pilots.
Melissa Johnson, with the Fort Miles Museum, said preserving those items helps keep the stories alive.
“It’s important a lot of those artifacts and memorabilia to stand the press of time,” Johnson said. “They were made well and they showcased a lot of American ingenuity and just the involvement that women especially had.”
Museum officials say the displays serve as a lasting reminder of the women who helped shape history and paved the way for future generations in the military.