This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Nico Caceres did not always plan to become a lifeguard. Now, after more than a decade with the Rehoboth Beach Patrol, he is leading it.
Caceres said his interest in lifesaving began when his mother enrolled him in Rehoboth Beach’s junior lifeguard program around 2010. He was about 12 years old at the time, shortly after his family moved to Delaware from Pennsylvania.
“My mom put me in junior lifeguards for Rehoboth Beach,” Caceres said. “That’s kind of when I sparked an interest in lifesaving, the culture and the people.”
Caceres eventually joined the beach patrol and worked his way through several leadership positions. He said becoming captain was not something he initially expected, but the possibility became more realistic as he gained experience.
“Before I knew it, I got to the point where I could do this long term,” Caceres said. “And being captain was one of the goals.”
Former Rehoboth Beach Patrol Capt. Jeff Giles helped prepare Caceres for the position during his final years leading the patrol. Caceres said one of the most important lessons he learned from Giles was the value of building strong relationships with lifeguards and city officials.
“Jeff was very in tune with the guards,” Caceres said. “He’s very good at developing relationships, which in all aspects of life is the most important.”
When Caceres learned he would officially become captain, he said he was excited and somewhat surprised.
“He saw a lot in me,” Caceres said. “I’m honored to be in this position, and I’m honored to serve as these lifeguards’ captain.”
Despite taking on additional leadership responsibilities, Caceres said the most rewarding part of the job remains protecting beach visitors.
“Being able to save lives, going in for a rescue and having to rescue someone from the ocean, it never kind of gets old,” he said.
Caceres said the relationships formed among members of the patrol also make the job special. The patrol attracts lifeguards from local high schools, colleges and communities outside the area.
“We just have a good group of people here,” Caceres said. “We work together, and we make great connections and great relationships.”
When he is not leading the beach patrol, Caceres teaches Spanish at Sussex Academy. He recently completed his third year at the school.
Caceres said teaching and lifeguarding require many of the same skills, including building relationships, leading young people and making sure the work gets done.
“A lot of the same stuff transfers over here,” he said. “Building relationships, making sure work gets done.”
As captain, Caceres said he wants lifeguards to remain focused on their responsibility to protect the public. He said he sees that work ethic in this year’s rookie class.
“Getting the job done is something I see a lot with these guards,” Caceres said. “We’re just driven for the job, which is essential for this position.”
Caceres also credited the mentors who supported him throughout his career and helped prepare him for the captain’s position.
“I’ve had a lot of people teach me and bring me up and take me under their wing,” he said. “Without them, I probably wouldn’t be the person I am today.”
From junior lifeguard to beach patrol captain, Caceres is now helping guide the next generation of Rehoboth Beach lifeguards.