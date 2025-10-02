Coastal Connections: Beach Babes Walking Club helps Delaware women find friendship

This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
LEWES, Del. - Making friends can be difficult at any stage of life, especially after graduation and in young adulthood. Two women in Delaware decided to make it easier by starting a walking club.
You might think Samantha Row and Camryn Laterza had been friends for years. In reality, they only met this past May when Laterza moved to Delaware from Pennsylvania and was looking to connect. Row had also recently moved to the First State from Pennsylvania.
“I actually saw Sam post a video on TikTok, and I saw she was in the area,” Laterza said. “So I reached out. I was like, hey, you wanna grab dinner? We went out, met at Nalu, and that night was history for us.”
The second time they met, Row and Laterza began planning a walking group for women, believing they were not the only ones looking for new friendships.
“We really were just craving girlhood and a community. So that’s kind of what Beach Babes is about,” Row said.
In June 2025, Beach Babes Walk Club officially hit the ground walking.
The club is free and open to women in all stages of life.
“We have college-age girls come, and even moms in their 30s and 40s. Everyone is welcome,” Row said. “It’s a great range of people, and we’ve had girls bring their dogs, their kids. It’s amazing.”
What started as a twice-a-month event has grown into a weekly gathering, sometimes held on both Saturday and Sunday as word spread and demand increased.
Beach Babes is not slowing down now that summer has ended. Row and Laterza hope to expand the group into a broader social club.
“Think bonfires on the beach, winery days with the girls, just a bunch of fun activities to really get to know each other better,” Row said. “We want to do fun things that fit the seasons, like in fall and winter when it’s too cold to walk.”
Those interested in joining the 302 Beach Babes can find the next time and location for a walk on the group’s Instagram page.