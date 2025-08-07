This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Ever since Joseph “Joey” Marquez was little, his mother, Kristen Giordano, says he dreamed of serving his country.
“Since he could talk, that’s all he ever said,” Giordano said. “So we just knew that’s what he was always going to do.”
At just 17 years old, Joey enlisted in the military, turning his childhood dream into a reality.
“Everything he did, he was just a very thoughtful, dedicated, loyal young man. Very giving,” Giordano said. “And nobody was surprised that he wanted to sacrifice to serve our country.”
While conducting training exercises in Yakima, Washington, Joey was tragically killed in an accident. He was 19.
Since his death in April 2022, Giordano and her family have worked to keep Joey’s memory alive. One of their efforts is organizing the Pfc. Joseph “Dimps” Marquez Memorial 5K, an event that reflects Joey’s deep love of sports.
“I’ve been very fortunate and blessed that Joey’s been honored in a lot of ways and memorialized in a lot of ways, which I don’t think all families have,” Giordano said. “But this is something that I will do until I can’t do it anymore.”
What began as a tribute to her son has grown into a fundraising effort. Proceeds from the race now support a larger mission: building a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro. The monument will not only honor Joey but all Gold Star families, who are immediate family members of U.S. service members who died while serving.
Giordano said she often visits the Kent County Veterans Memorial, where a brick bearing her son’s name has been placed.
Joey, who went by the nickname “Dimps,” got the name shortly after he was born.
“They brought him out to see my mom because she was waiting to see him,” Giordano said. “And he moved his mouth and she was like, ‘Oh, my goodness, look!’ He had these double dimples. He had dimples in his ears, he had dimples on his shoulders, he had dimples in his back. So we just always called him Dimples.”
From hats to dog tags to tattoos, Giordano says she carries her son with her every day. But the pain of losing him doesn’t fade.
“Joey, he was just such a true hero,” she said. “He was an amazing person, and he was just a bright light, spirit. And he is just greatly missed every day.”
Giordano says the family has about $20,000 left to raise for the monument. Those who want to help can participate in the Pfc. Joseph “Dimps” Marquez Memorial 5K on Aug. 10 in Rehoboth Beach.