Figueroa says she has a passion for writing.
"The development of the whole project and having this book in my hand took quite some time," Figueroa explained. "Approximately four months."
For Figueroa, writing was once something she struggled with in school, but she now views it as a way to give back to younger generations.
"I'm a true believer of bilingual education and the power it has not only here in the United States but across nations, and as you can imagine, for me as a young person, it is my opportunity to plant a seed not only on this generation, which is the present, but also, you know, on the future," Figueroa added.
The book focuses on the importance of individuality and encourages children to see their differences as strengths.
"We live in a society, and we get so many messages out there from social media, from everywhere, actually, about 'Hey, to be able to achieve something, you just need to be like everybody else, you just need to be on the same wave,' but the reality is that we were born different. God created us with particular purposes, with beautiful designs, and that is actually our superpower," Figueroa noted.
Figueroa said she hopes parents, grandparents, and other adults who read the book with children connect with its message as well.
"I will tell you that it was God-given. It was inspired by him. It was pretty quick, the process of writing. It took me approximately one hour," Figueroa said.
In 2021, Figueroa published Oliver and the Magic Door, or Oliver y la Puerta Mágica.