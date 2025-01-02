This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
MILFORD, Del. - To many, Chaplain Al Kraft is much more than a 78-year-old disabled veteran; he’s "Mr. Positive." His acts of generosity have touched hundreds, including the Tramuta brothers, who recently received an unexpected gift.
Nicholas Tramuta, a YMCA lifeguard, mentioned to Kraft that he and his brothers were starting a residential construction business. That was all Kraft needed to hear.
“He just kind of walked in and said, ‘Alright, well I’m going to go look for a truck for you guys,’ and then a few hours later I had a picture on my phone,” said Nicholas.
Kraft didn’t stop at one truck. Through his Positive Eagles Soar program, he gifted two trucks - one for Nicholas and another for his younger brother, Matthew.
“It was all very sudden," Nicholas said. "He likes to do things spontaneously."
Kraft’s mission is driven by his belief in the power of kindness. “They touch me. And I’m a Marine, and I don’t get touched much like that, but very proud of them,” he said.
A disabled veteran himself, Kraft has helped more than 100 fellow disabled veterans by providing free electric wheelchairs and other assistance. To each person he helps, he presents a specially folded American flag from the Honor Guard at Dover Air Force Base.
“Americanism is kindness,” Kraft said. “This flag means so much of what you can achieve under it if you want to.”
On Dec. 19, Kraft continued his giving spirit by surprising his favorite barbershop in Milford with an American flag.
For Kraft, life is about creating unforgettable moments.
“It’s not years that you remember, it’s moments. Never the years, it’s the moments,” he said.