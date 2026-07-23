This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
GEORGETOWN, Del. - With the new school year just weeks away, the second annual Pack the Backpacks donation drive is collecting school supplies for students at Georgetown Elementary School and Georgetown Elementary School.
Organizers said they hope to impact 600 to 700 families through this year's drive.
The drive is collecting backpacks measuring at least 15 inches high, 12 inches wide and 6.5 inches deep, along with notebooks, composition books, pencil boxes or pouches, scissors, Clorox wipes, 3-by-3-inch Post-it notes, 3-by-5-inch index cards, solid-color two-pocket folders, headphones that are not earbuds, nonmechanical pencils, block erasers, boxes of crayons, black dry-erase markers and glue sticks.
Jim Miller, a member of the Mission and Outreach Committee at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rehoboth Beach, said the drive has 16 supplier partners this year.
"It's so good for your soul to hear how people are giving, and in a lot of cases, somebody who's not even in their own backyard. It's somebody that's across the county. We have people in New Castle County and Kent giving to this, and the outpouring is so, it feels so good to see how people want to help children," Miller said.
Georgetown Elementary School Principal Beth Illian said school leaders are excited to expand on last year's project.
"We will have volunteers set up at tables at the open house so that our families can pick out a backpack for their child, and then we will have the packaged supplies based on their grade level and what the needs are for each classroom," Illian explained. "We will distribute those supplies so that the students have them on the first day of school. They don't have to worry about taking them home or misplacing anything."
Patti Paleen, from Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rehoboth Beach, said it is wonderful to be part of the donation drive.
"It's personal, almost, because you see the need, and it's a cause that everyone can get behind," Paleen noted. "Everyone remembers buying school supplies for their children, and most of us at the church are not doing that now, but yet can get really excited about buying school supplies for the children at Georgetown and Georgetown Elementary."
Miller said that the organizers hope to expand the campaign to more schools than originally planned.
"We have so much coming at us, and we're going to be able to outfit hopefully two schools and potentially a third if it continues at the pace it's going right now," Miller said. "We believe we're going to hit somewhere around $20,000 worth of backpacks, supplies, and money."
Illian highlighted the importance of students having their school supplies from the first day of class.
"It's so important for students to have all of the tools and supplies that they need on the first day of school so that they can focus on learning. They don't have to focus about our school supply list and worry if they can afford certain school supplies," Illian explained. "They can take that off of their plate and really be able to start day one ready to learn, and be excited about coming to school, and starting our school year off really strong."
Paleen said every donated item has a purpose for students.
"Everything is useful to these children and critical to the children for them to have on their first day. It really levels the playing field; everybody has all that they need to be successful," Paleen said.
Illian said the campaign seeks to provide students with the tools needed to start the school year with confidence.
"I think what's most important about this supply drive is making our students feel so confident and prepared when they come to school. It's very important for our students to build on that confidence each school year," Illian added. "We want them to be excited about learning, and when they have the tools and the confidence that they need, it really makes them more successful, so we are very excited."
People can drop off supplies at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rehoboth Beach, the Georgetown Police Department, The Parker Group, the Rehoboth Beach Police Department, and Coolspring Presbyterian Church in Lewes. Items can also be purchased through the drive's online wish list.
Financial donations are also being accepted by check, payable to Westminster Presbyterian Church. Donors are asked to write "backpacks" in the memo line.
Drive organizers will continue accepting donations through the first week of August.