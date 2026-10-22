This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Preparations are underway in Rehoboth Beach as the annual Sea Witch Festival returns Oct. 23-25, bringing three days of parades, costumes, entertainment and activities to the resort town.
The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce spends an entire year planning the festival, which draws large crowds to the area.
"Sea Witch actually takes us a full year to plan a festival that's three days long," said Kate VanVorst, president of the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce.
According to VanVorst, the days leading up to the festival involve decorating, preparing multiple venues and coordinating hundreds of volunteers, vendors and entertainers.
"The week of is when we get into hectic preparations such as decorating, setting up multiple venues," VanVorst said.
Local businesses are also preparing for the influx of visitors.
At the Rehoboth Toy and Kite Company, employees are stocking merchandise, organizing the stores and preparing staffing for the weekend. One employee said workers also participate in the festivities by wearing Halloween costumes.
Restaurants are preparing for increased business as well. Mike Venanzi, managing director of Above the Dunes, said the restaurant receives numerous reservations during the festival.
"They love seeing the costumes and also especially for the dog parade on Sundays," Venanzi said. "That's a huge hit."
The festival begins Friday with activities including the Scarecrow Trail, a community fair, arts and crafts, music and other entertainment.
One of the weekend's main attractions is the Sea Witch parade, scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, along Rehoboth Avenue.
On Sunday, the costumed dog parade is scheduled for 1 p.m., giving visitors an opportunity to see dogs dressed in costumes.
This year's festival will also incorporate elements of Navy Week.
"We're excited this year to incorporate some components of Navy Week," VanVorst said. "It's the first time they're doing it in Delaware, so we're happy to have them with us this weekend."
As organizers prepare decorations, pumpkins and other materials for the festival, VanVorst said one moment makes the yearlong planning process worthwhile.
"You see that the balloon come down the parade route, and that's kind of the moment where we know all of our prep work is kind of ... it's paid off," Van Voorst said.
The Sea Witch Festival runs through Sunday, Oct. 25.