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DELAWARE -More than eight decades after the USS Herring disappeared during World War II, the U.S. Navy confirmed in June 2026 the location of the submarine's wreck, providing new answers for families with ties to Delaware sailors who died aboard it.
The Naval History and Heritage Command's Underwater Archaeology Branch used data collected and provided by the Russian Geographical Society and analyzed by volunteer researchers.
The submarine was believed lost at sea on June 1, 1944. According to the NHHC, the wreck remains largely intact and shows battle damage around its conning tower and evidence of grounding at the bow — physical evidence that corresponds with historical accounts of The Herring's final mission.
The Herring was launched Jan. 15, 1942, at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and commissioned May 4, 1942. It completed eight war patrols in the Atlantic and Pacific theaters during World War II and is credited with sinking seven enemy ships.
During its final patrol in waters near the Kuril Islands, The Herring attacked Japanese ships near Matsuwa (now Matua) Island.
"The Herring approached during daybreak , submerged, torpedoed both ships, and sank them," Naval History and Heritage Command Volunteer Researcher Dave Johnston said. "In the aftermath of trying to exit the area she ran aground and was forced to surface. In the process of escaping and backing out the area, she was taken under fire by Japanese shore batteries and hit at least twice."
According to the NHHC, Japanese records confirm Johnston's account. Evidence of the grounding and damage to the conning tower can now be seen on the wreck.
The submarine was last seen by the USS Barb on the evening of May 31, 1944, when the two submarines met to establish patrol areas. Early the following morning, the Barb's crew recorded hearing distant depth charges.
The Herring failed to report to Midway on July 13, 1944, and was presumed lost.
Among those aboard were sailors with connections to Delaware. Lt. John Compton from Dover and Milton's Franklin Edginton who served as a petty officer.
According to the Eastern Shore Baseball Hall of Fame, Edginton signed a minor league contract with the Federalsburg Athletics in 1941 but does not appear to have played in a game before beginning his military service.
His great-niece, Emily Hufnal, grew up hearing stories about his life in Sussex County. "My Aunt would tell me stories about how they (Franklin and her grandfather) would ride their bike down to Lewes and go to the beaches all the time. They loved the beach," Hufnal said.
For decades after World War II, the location of Herring remained a mystery.
A joint expedition involving the Russian Geographical Society and Russian military reported discovering a submarine wreck in the area in 2017 and identified it as potentially being the Herring based on its location and appearance. Another expedition returned in 2022 to document the wreck and honor the crew, placing a commemorative plaque at the site.
International tensions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine complicated efforts to obtain additional information.
"You can imagine in 2022 when the war started in Ukraine it made connecting to the Russians very very difficult," Naval History and Heritage Command Volunteer Researcher Steve Katona said. "I expressed my interest in seeing the video for the sake of the Herring family members to provide them more information and closure."
The Naval History and Heritage Command ultimately used video of the wreck to compare its features with photographs and records showing the Herring before its final patrol.
For the relatives of the sailors, seeing the submarine still standing upright beneath the water made the discovery more tangible.
"You see pictures and the entire submarine is still intact and its standing straight up," Hufnal said. "It's a little eerie but its really really cool too."
According to NHHC, The Herring and its crew earned the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with two battle stars, the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with three battle stars and the World War II Victory Medal.