This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A Sussex County couple is turning their love story into a national competition after advancing to the top 15 in Variety magazine's America's Favorite Couple contest.
Casey and Eli Lynn, along with their dog, Sadie, are competing for the title, which includes a feature in Variety magazine, a $20,000 prize and a double date with actor Jeff Goldblum and his wife, Emilie.
Their relationship began with a brief meeting at Running of the Bull before Casey later reached out through social media.
"I messaged him and said, 'I feel like you look really familiar.' And then we kind of hit it off and got interested, and then we went on our first date, and here we are." Casey said.
According to Eli, the couple was surprised to learn they had been entered into the competition.
"So as far as I'm aware, this was an anonymous kind of, submission for us," Eli Lynn said.
The couple has advanced through multiple rounds of public voting and now sits among the contest's top 15 couples.
Casey Lynn works as a registered nurse, while Eli Lynn is the owner and founder of Eli Fitness. Beyond their careers, they said they enjoy spending as much time as possible throughout Sussex County.
"We're big beach people. We're at the beach as frequently as we can," Casey said.
Eli added that they also enjoy visiting local restaurants and attending Jam Session performances at Bottle & Cork.
As the competition continues, the couple said they have already experienced unexpected recognition from people who learned about their campaign.
"It was pretty cool to kind of hear a random group of people talk about it on the beach," Casey said.
When asked about the key to a successful marriage, Eli kept his answer simple, "Happy wife happy life."
Eli expanded on that advice by saying, "You pick and choose your arguments, don't worry about the small things there are a lot of bigger problems in the world."
Public voting for the top 10 ends at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, and are doubled.