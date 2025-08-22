DELMARVA- From Milton to Berlin and the beaches, this weekend is packed with festivals, food and family-friendly activities.
Berlin Chili Peppers Festival
Things will be heating up in Berlin on Saturday with the Berlin Chili Pepper Festival. The event runs from noon to 5 p.m. and will feature mariachi music, food vendors, and competitions.
Bargains on the Broadkill
Milton’s annual Bargains on the Broadkill is back this weekend. More than 35 vendors will be offering deals along the Broadkill River. Visitors can also catch a canoe and kayak race hosted by Irish Eyes Pub and Restaurant, as well as the Great Rubber Duck Race.
Beach BBQ in Lewes
The Children’s Beach House is hosting its annual Beach BBQ in Lewes on Saturday night. Organizers say the evening will bring “Margaritaville vibes” with live music, food, and drinks—all while supporting programs for local children.
Ocean City Jeep Fest
Jeep Fest continues in Ocean City on Saturday and Sunday. Jeep owners are invited to take on the sand course and spectators can enjoy the action from the sidelines.
Children’s Winter Clothing Drive
The Kiwanis Club of Coastal Delaware is sponsoring the Children’s Winter Clothing Drive this Sunday, Aug. 24, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Diego’s Bar & Night Club in Rehoboth Beach. The effort benefits the Community Resource Center and the Boys and Girls Club in the Rehoboth and Lewes area. Attendees are encouraged to bring coats, socks, hats, mittens, or cash donations.