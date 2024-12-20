DELAWARE- Whether you're kicking back and relaxing or scrambling through a mile-long to-do list, there's plenty ways to make the most of this weekend.
Christmas on the Canal
If you're looking for a festive outing, head to Anglers Road in Lewes on Saturday for a holiday cruise with Cape Water Tours and Taxi along the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal. Enjoy scenic views, Christmas music, sweet treats, and a visit with Santa Claus. You can buy tickets here.
Dinner with the Grinch
Not feeling Santa this year? Easy Speak Spirits in Milford is hosting "Dinner with the Grinch" Friday night. Call or text for reservations and join the Grinch for a fun and festive evening. More details can be found here.
Live Nativity Scene in Georgetown
For a more meaningful holiday experience, head to The Circle in Georgetown at 6:30 Saturday night for a live nativity scene hosted by The Good Ole Boy Foundation. Celebrate the true reason for the season: the birth of Jesus. There will be a reading of the Christmas story, live music, free hot chocolate, and cookies. The foundation will also be accepting donations of diapers and wipes for the Sussex Pregnancy Care Center. Click here to learn more.
Yule Market at Brimming Horn Meadery
Shoppers can visit the Yule Market at Brimming Horn Meadery in Milton this Saturday and Sunday starting at noon. With over 10 vendors offering hand-crafted gifts, plus food, music, beer, and mead, it’s the perfect spot to grab those last-minute presents. And if you're still in the holiday spirit, swing by later on Saturday for their Ugly Holiday Sweater Party!
Tanger Outlets Shopping Hours
For even more shopping opportunities, the Tanger Outlets are extending their hours this weekend:
- Saturday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Monday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Got something for our "Cool Things to Do" segment? Email Kristina DeRobertis at kderoberts@wrde.com.