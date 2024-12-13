DELAWARE- If you’re feeling the stress of the season, this weekend offers some great opportunities to relax, enjoy a festive activity, and even check a few items off your to-do list.
Christmas Movie Under the Stars
On Saturday night, head to Crooked Hammock in Lewes for a cozy Christmas movie under the stars. They’ll be screening The Holiday, a perfect way to get into the festive spirit while enjoying the outdoors.
Creative Market in Rehoboth
Looking for unique gifts this holiday season? The Developing Artist Collaboration is hosting a Creative Market in Rehoboth on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local vendors will be offering handmade items, and you can enjoy live music and food trucks while you shop.
Brunch with Santa in Milford
Sunday is the perfect day to bring the kids— or embrace your inner child! Santa will be at Easy Speak Spirits in Milford for a special brunch. Reservations are required, so grab a table, enjoy pancakes, and chat with the jolly old man himself.
Army-Navy Game Watch Party
Football fans, mark your calendars for the 125th Army-Navy Game on Saturday. Harpoon Hanna's in Fenwick Island is hosting a watch party starting at 1 p.m. Cheer on your favorite team and support Operation We Care, a nonprofit that sends care packages to active military members and first responders.