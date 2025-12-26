DELMARVA- Santa may be back at the North Pole, but the holiday spirit is still glowing across Delmarva. From festive villages to sparkling light displays, there are plenty of ways to keep the season going this weekend.
Schellville Christmas Village
The holiday magic continues at Schellville's Christmas village! It's open Friday through Sunday and features live music, festive décor and family-friendly activities that have made it a seasonal favorite.
Winterfest of Lights
Ocean City’s Winterfest of Lights runs through Dec. 31 at Northside Park. The annual event features thousands of lights, themed displays and walking paths, giving visitors one last chance to see the sparkling scenes before the season ends.
Lewes Lights
Holiday lights remain on display throughout the city of Lewes through the end of the year. Visitors can stroll or drive through neighborhoods and downtown areas to take in festive decorations across the city.
Holidays at the Hammock
Crooked Hammock Brewery is still hosting its “Holidays at the Hammock” celebration. The event includes seasonal food and drink specials, s’mores and other cozy holiday offerings.
Tanger Outlets hours
If gift returns are on the weekend to-do list, Tanger Outlets will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.