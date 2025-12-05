DELMARVA- You won't have to go far to find some holiday magic this weekend.
Rehoboth Beach Santa Bar Crawl
Rehoboth Beach will see hundreds of Santas take over Wilmington Avenue on Saturday for the fourth annual Santa Bar Crawl. The event kicks off at 1 p.m. Participants are asked to bring at least one new toy for the Toys for Tots foundation and make a small donation to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. No tickets are required.
Santa’s Village in Milton
The real Santa will be in Milton on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Santa’s Village, located next to the Milton Theatre at 110 Union Street. The event, sponsored by Milton Main Street, features holiday vendors, decorated trees, and complimentary hot chocolate. Children can meet Santa and share their Christmas wish lists.
Weekend Wonderland in Bethany Beach
Weekend Wonderland returns to Bethany Beach on Saturday. Visitors can shop at small businesses, enjoy in-store attractions, and take the town trolley to tour local Christmas displays. The event runs all day.
Holiday Stroll & Christmas Market in Milford
Downtown Milford will host its Holiday Stroll and Christmas Market Saturday from 3 to 8 p.m. Shoppers can visit local stores, vendors, and enjoy festive entertainment throughout the downtown area.
Lewes Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting
The Lewes Christmas Parade begins at 5 p.m. Saturday, featuring nearly 100 entries including floats, marching groups, and classic and new cars. Santa will close the parade. Afterward, visitors can gather at Zwaanendael Park for the tree lighting and candlelight caroling.