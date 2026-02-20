DELAWARE- Cabin fever this time of year is real, but luckily there’s plenty of reasons to get out along the coast this weekend.
This Used to Be My Playground
The Lewes African American Heritage Commission is hosting This Used to Be My Playground, a chance to hear stories about the old Lewes community playground and what it meant to generations of local families. The event is free on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Rehoboth Beach Black American Film Festival
The Rehoboth Beach Film Society is teaming up with the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice for the 7th annual festival. Award-winning films celebrating the work of Black artists will be shown throughout the weekend at the Cinema Art Theatre.
Cheer Travel Show
If you’re itching for a vacation, head to the Cheer Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Explore trips from travel agencies, cruise lines, and resorts all in one place. Admission is free.
4th Annual Chili Cook-Off
Thompson Island Brewing Company is hosting its 4th annual chili cook-off Sunday. Sample different chilis and vote for the best chili of the year.
National Margarita Day
Also Sunday, The Big Chill Surf Cantina will celebrate National Margarita Day with $6 house margaritas served all day.