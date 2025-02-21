DELMARVA- If you're feeling like staying indoors this weekend due to the cold, think again. There are plenty of exciting events happening all around that are sure to get you out and about.
Black American Film Fest
The annual Rehoboth Beach Black American Film Fest is taking place all weekend at the Cinema Art Theater. The festival will feature award-winning films and documentaries that highlight the impact of African Americans on history and culture.
Better Living Expo
If you're looking to enhance your home and garden, head over to the Better Living Expo at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury. This event runs Saturday and Sunday and offers a range of ideas and products to improve your living space.
Chocolate Expo
For something sweet, check out the Chocolate Expo at Bally's Dover Casino. On both weekend days, you can indulge in chocolate treats and meet some of the original cast members of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.
Southern Delaware Chorale
On Saturday at 4 p.m., the Southern Delaware Chorale will perform a special concert titled A Choral Tapestry: Celebrating Black History Month at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach. It’s a perfect way to enjoy the day while honoring the significance of the month.