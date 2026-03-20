SPIRNG HAS SPRUNG

Spring has officially sprung, bringing longer days, warmer air and a fresh start to the season. 

DELMARVA- After a long, cold winter, the first day of spring has arrived — and with it, several opportunities to get out and enjoy the weekend.

Spring Fling Market:
The Milton Arts Guild will host its Spring Fling Market Saturday and Sunday at its gallery on Federal Street in Milton. Visitors can shop handmade art and crafts from local artists while supporting the community and welcoming the new season.

Indoor Flea Market:

The Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park will hold their annual indoor flea market Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Officers Club in Cape Henlopen State Park. Shoppers can find gently used items and antiques donated by the community, with proceeds helping maintain the park.

Run for the Buds 5K:
The Run for the Buds 5K is set for Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. in Dewey Beach. The race begins at the Starboard and celebrates World Down Syndrome Day while raising money for the Down Syndrome Association of Delaware.

Black Family Wellness Expo:
The Black Family Wellness Expo will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Wilmington. Hosted at the Police Athletic League, the event will offer health resources and activities focused on family wellness.

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Kristina DeRobertis joined CoastTV as an anchor and video journalist in August 2024. She has been with Draper Media since 2022 and previously worked as a reporter for WBOC out of the station's Dover Bureau. Kristina holds a degree in journalism and media studies with a minor in digital communications from Rutgers University. 

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