DELMARVA- After a long, cold winter, the first day of spring has arrived — and with it, several opportunities to get out and enjoy the weekend.
Cool Things to Do: First Weekend of Spring
- Kristina DeRobertis
Kristina DeRobertis
Reporter
Kristina DeRobertis joined CoastTV as an anchor and video journalist in August 2024. She has been with Draper Media since 2022 and previously worked as a reporter for WBOC out of the station's Dover Bureau. Kristina holds a degree in journalism and media studies with a minor in digital communications from Rutgers University.
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- Updated
Tags
- First Day Of Spring
- Delmarva Weekend Events
- Spring Fling Market
- Milton Arts Guild
- Local Artists
- Handmade Crafts
- Indoor Flea Market
- Cape Henlopen State Park
- Community Donations
- Antiques And Used Items
- Park Support
- Run For The Buds 5k
- Dewey Beach
- World Down Syndrome Day
- Down Syndrome Association Of Delaware
- Black Family Wellness Expo
- Wilmington
- Police Athletic League
- Health And Wellness Resources
- Family Activities
Locations
Kristina DeRobertis
Reporter
Kristina DeRobertis joined CoastTV as an anchor and video journalist in August 2024. She has been with Draper Media since 2022 and previously worked as a reporter for WBOC out of the station's Dover Bureau. Kristina holds a degree in journalism and media studies with a minor in digital communications from Rutgers University.
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