DELAWARE- Happy Halloween Delmarva! Here’s how you can enjoy spooky adventures this weekend and even get a head start on the holiday season.
Spooky Saturday Haunted History Tours
For those who enjoy a little thrill, the Lewes Historical Society is hosting its Spooky Saturday Haunted History Tours on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 110 Shipcarpenter Street in Lewes. Participants can explore the Historic Burton Ingram House and hear tales of lingering spirits from the past. Tours are $35 and recommended for ages 13 and older.
Pumpkin Patch Adoption Bash
Dog lovers can visit downtown Lewes for the Pumpkin Patch Adoption Bash on Saturday. Hosted by Grass Roots Rescue, the event at 131 Second Street will feature adoptable dogs, opportunities to meet furry friends, and a chance to take home a new companion.
Delaware Heritage Festival
Celebrate 20 years of First State Heritage Park at the Delaware Heritage Festival on Saturday, Nov. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the historic Dover Green. The free event features live performances, food vendors, and local artisans selling handmade goods. Visitors can explore Delaware’s history from pre-colonial times to the present while enjoying family-friendly activities and unique shopping opportunities.
Rehoboth Art League Holiday Fair
The 41st Annual Holiday Fair at the Rehoboth Art League runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a special ticketed Preview Night on Friday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m. Attendees can browse jewelry, ceramics, glasswork, fiber arts, and more. Preview Night tickets are $50 and include early access, refreshments, and live music.
Holiday Shopping at Tanger Outlets
Now that Halloween is over, it’s time to start thinking about Christmas. Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach is hosting a holiday shopping event this weekend with more than 60 local vendors selling crafts, baked goods, and handmade items. Stop by 36470 Seaside Outlet Drive to find unique gifts and get a head start on the holiday season.