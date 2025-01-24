rodeo

The Lone Star Rodeo is presented by Cheerwine at the Wicomico Civic Center on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24 and 25. (Photo: CoastTV) 

DELMARVA-Dust off your boots, bring your appetite, or just stay cozy on the couch; this weekend has plenty to offer.

Dust Off Your Boots for the Lone Star Rodeo in Salisbury

Salisbury is the place to be this weekend for rodeo fans as the Lone Star Rodeo returns to the Wicomico Civic Center. Friday and Saturday will feature bull riding, barrel racing, and performances by rodeo clowns. Guests are encouraged to show off their best Western wear, with prizes awarded for the best-dressed cowboy or cowgirl. Click here to learn more. 

Chicken Lovers Flock to TendyThon in Rehoboth Beach

Thompson Island Brewing Company is hosting TendyThon, a multi-day event in Rehoboth Beach dedicated to chicken tenders. Attendees can sample various flavors, including the “Spiciest Tender in the World,” which requires signing a waiver to taste. The event runs from Friday, Jan. 24 at 4 p.m. to Sunday, Jan. 26 at 9 p.m.

Seal Watching Tours Launch from Lewes

Nature enthusiasts can take to the Delaware Bay this Saturday for a seal-watching tour departing from the Lewes Ferry Terminal. These tours offer a chance to see seals up close in their natural habitat. You can buy tickets here

Multilingual Learners Olympics in Milford

Lulu Ross Elementary in Milford will host the Multilingual Learner Olympics Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The annual event brings multilingual students together for academic competitions and offers health and community resources. 

“The Swift Effect” Premieres on CoastTV

For those planning a cozy weekend at home, CoastTV will air the premiere of The Swift Effect on Saturday at noon. The show explores Taylor Swift’s journey through the entertainment industry, offering an inside look at her rise to fame.

