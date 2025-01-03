As we step into 2025, maybe it's time to focus a little more on you. Here are some events happening this weekend where you can do just that.
Mental Health Focus at the Milton Public Library
Head to the Milton Public Library for an event dedicated to mental health. Learn about the importance of self-care, stress management, and seeking help when needed. It's the perfect opportunity to prioritize your well-being. Details can be found here.
Pack Walk at Brecknock County Park
If you're a dog owner, here's a fun way to boost your mental health. On Sunday, join a Pack Walk at Brecknock County Park in Camden. Bring your pup and enjoy the peaceful surroundings.
Central Delaware Blues Society’s Annual Event in Dover
Get ready for a day full of music, food, and fun in Dover. From noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, the Central Delaware Blues Society will host its largest event of the year. With six bands, delicious food, and drinks, it’s a must-visit for music lovers.
Free Admission to the Biggs Museum of Art
Also in Dover, enjoy free admission to the Biggs Museum of Art this weekend. The museum focuses on American art, particularly from the Mid-Atlantic region. It’s a fantastic way to appreciate some local culture and creativity.