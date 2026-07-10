Cool Things To Do July 11-12

DELMARVA- If you're looking for something to do this weekend, several family-friendly events are happening across Delmarva, from live entertainment to a bike rodeo and a community picnic.
SELBYVILLE
In Selbyville, the Freeman Arts Pavilion will host several events throughout the weekend, including a juggling performance and a Beatles trivia show.
SOUTH BETHANY
The South Bethany Bike Rodeo will take place Saturday, July 11, beginning at 9 a.m. The free event includes bicycle safety inspections, helmet and gear giveaways, a children's bike course and door prizes.
SALISBURY
Meanwhile, the America250 Picnic at Poplar Hill Mansion in Salisbury has been rescheduled to Sunday, July 12, from 1 to 4 p.m. The free outdoor event invites attendees to bring a meaningful dish, such as a family recipe, cultural favorite or local tradition, to share with others.