Cool Things To Do July 11-12

In Selbyville, the Freeman Arts Pavilion will host several events throughout the weekend, including a juggling performance and a Beatles trivia show.

DELMARVA- If you're looking for something to do this weekend, several family-friendly events are happening across Delmarva, from live entertainment to a bike rodeo and a community picnic.

SELBYVILLE

In Selbyville, the Freeman Arts Pavilion will host several events throughout the weekend, including a juggling performance and a Beatles trivia show.

SOUTH BETHANY 

The South Bethany Bike Rodeo will take place Saturday, July 11, beginning at 9 a.m. The free event includes bicycle safety inspections, helmet and gear giveaways, a children's bike course and door prizes.

SALISBURY

Meanwhile, the America250 Picnic at Poplar Hill Mansion in Salisbury has been rescheduled to Sunday, July 12, from 1 to 4 p.m. The free outdoor event invites attendees to bring a meaningful dish, such as a family recipe, cultural favorite or local tradition, to share with others.

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Eleisa joined the CoastTV team in July 2023 as a Video Journalist. She graduated from the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information in May 2023 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Media Studies, with a specialization in Sports Media and Broadcasting.

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