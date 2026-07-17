DELMARVA - If you're looking for something to do this weekend, several events across Delmarva offer opportunities to celebrate community, explore local history, enjoy the arts and even contribute to scientific research.
Rehoboth Beach Pride returns Friday through Sunday with a weekend of events celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. The centerpiece of the celebration is the Rehoboth Beach Pride Festival, scheduled for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. The festival will feature live entertainment, educational workshops, community meetups and local vendors. Additional events throughout the weekend include an interfaith service, comedy performances, a Pride motorcycle ride and a closing celebration Sunday.
Also on Saturday, the Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute, or MERR, will hold its annual dolphin count. Volunteers will be stationed along the Delaware coast and Inland Bays from Fenwick Island to Woodland Beach between 9 and 11 a.m. to help count Atlantic bottlenose dolphins. Organizers say the information collected will help monitor the stability of the region's dolphin population.
In Selbyville, the Selbyville Museum will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free museum features exhibits highlighting the town's railroad history, agricultural heritage and other artifacts documenting Selbyville's past.
Meanwhile, shoppers can browse more than 125 vendors during the 50th Annual Angola by the Bay Craft Show in Lewes. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and features handmade pottery, jewelry, woodworking and other crafts. Admission and parking are free.