Cool Things to Do June 20-21

DELMARVA- From sports and classic cars to Father's Day dining and pet adoptions, there will be plenty of ways to spend the weekend on the coast.
Lewes
Soccer fans can gather Friday at the Lewes Ferry Grounds for a free watch party as Team USA takes on Australia in the FIFA World Cup. Gates open at 1 p.m., and kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. The match will be displayed on an 18-foot outdoor video wall along the waterfront.
Selbyville
On Saturday, Selbyville will host the sixty-ninth annual Old Timers' Day Classic Car Show and Family Festival. More than 100 classic vehicles are expected to line Church Street from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event also will feature live music, food vendors, a beer garden and family-friendly activities.
Rehoboth Beach
For Father's Day weekend, Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach will offer a special brunch Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations are recommended.
Newark
Animal lovers also can attend the Brandywine Valley SPCA's twenty-second Mega Adoption Event at the Bob Carpenter Center in Newark. Adoption fees for puppies, kittens, dogs and cats will be $35 throughout the weekend. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.