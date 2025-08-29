DELAWARE- Labor Day weekend is here, marking the unofficial end of summer. Before the season slips away, there are plenty of ways to squeeze in some fun along the Delaware coast.
Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral
Bethany Beach is sending summer off in style with its annual Jazz Funeral. The family-friendly event kicks off Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the north end of the Bethany Beach Boardwalk. New Orleans-style Dixieland bands, including the Dixie Cats, the Downtown Dixieland Band, and the Jazz Funeral Irregulars, lead a parade carrying a casket with a mannequin representing “Summer” to the Boardwalk Bandstand for a final farewell. Costumes are welcome, and the celebration is free to the public.
Zelky’s Summer Send-Off in Rehoboth
Zelky’s North on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk is closing temporarily for building renovations—but this isn’t a goodbye party. Instead, it’s a celebration of summer.
As part of the weekend celebration, Zelky’s is hosting the “Last Hand Standing” contest on Sunday, Aug. 31, at noon. Contestants place one hand on a custom-built playing field, and the last person to keep their hand on it wins a full-size arcade game. The party runs all Labor Day weekend, with special deals and surprises, but the endurance contest is only on Sunday.
Dolphin Sunset Cruise in Lewes
For those looking to enjoy the water, Cape Water Tours in Lewes is offering a Dolphin Sunset Cruise on Saturday, departing from the Lewes Ferry Terminal. Guests can relax while spotting dolphins and taking in the sunset over the water.
Labor Day Fireworks in Kent County
In Kent County, Bally’s Dover Casino is putting on a Labor Day fireworks show on Sunday. The display is expected to start around 8:15 p.m., offering a bright end-of-summer spectacle for viewers of all ages.
National Eat Outside Day
Sunday is also National Eat Outside Day, and local restaurants are joining in with plenty of options. From the Rusty Rudder to Crooked Hammock, and off-season specials at the Big Chill Beach Club in Bethany.