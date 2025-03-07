DELMARVA- Spring is almost here, and so are longer days! Daylight saving time kicks in this weekend, bringing later sunsets and plenty of ways to enjoy them.
Milton Hosts Annual St. Patrick’s Day Festivities
Milton is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with two major events on Sunday. The 12th annual Lucky Leprechaun 5K kicks off at 11 a.m., followed by the town’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade at 2 p.m.
Twin Branch Winery Reopens After 15-Month Closure
Twin Branch Winery in Milton is reopening Friday, March 7, after an unexpected 15-month closure. The reopening comes just in time for a weekend toast.
Ocean City Film Festival Returns for Ninth Year
The Art League of Ocean City is hosting the ninth annual Ocean City Film Festival this weekend. The event showcases filmmakers from various backgrounds, with screenings at Flagship Cinemas in West Ocean City and other locations.
Milford Museum Highlights Women’s History Month
Saturday marks International Women’s Day, and the Milford Museum is honoring Women’s History Month with a program on the Secret Rosies of World War II. The event takes place at 1 p.m. at the Milford Public Library and focuses on the women who worked in intelligence and codebreaking during the war.
Harriet Tubman Day Celebration in Dorchester County
Harriet Tubman Day is Monday, March 10, and the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park in Dorchester County is hosting an all-day event on Saturday, March 8. The program offers a deep dive into Tubman’s legacy and contributions.
Health-Fitness & Leisure Expo in Lewes
For those looking to stay active, the Health-Fitness & Leisure Expo takes place Saturday at Cape Henlopen High School in Lewes.